Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

