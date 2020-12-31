Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 3,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

