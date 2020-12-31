Qcash Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.09 million and $624.62 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00128167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00181342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00564389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00306736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00085321 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling Qcash

