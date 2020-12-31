QIAGEN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 620 put options on the company. This is an increase of 567% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN opened at $52.86 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,762.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after buying an additional 658,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,226,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.