Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qiwi by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 216,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 393,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 971.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 139,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiwi stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 3,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,124. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $628.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

