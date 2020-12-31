Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Shares Up 5.5%

Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.12. 121,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 258,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Quantum alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 18,800 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $116,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the second quarter worth $69,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth $81,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.