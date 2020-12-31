Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Tops $11.97 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $22,255.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001516 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008337 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007654 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.