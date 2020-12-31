QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 12.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares were down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $101.00. Approximately 16,666,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 7,375,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

