Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH)’s share price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 265,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 291,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,700 shares in the company, valued at C$441,973.34. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 260,100 shares of company stock valued at $565,605.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

