Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 5.4%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 1,325,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,005,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.
RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
