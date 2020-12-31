Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 5.4%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 1,325,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,005,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

