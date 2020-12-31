Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Director Jean Dion Purchases 55,460 Shares

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Director Jean Dion acquired 55,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$18,301.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,178,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,038,905.

Jean Dion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jean Dion acquired 66,500 shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$19,950.00.

Shares of RDS stock opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.94 million and a P/E ratio of 170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of two properties, which covers an area of 2,159.58 hectares. The company's flagship property is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 21 claims covering a total area of 637.43 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.