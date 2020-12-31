Rarible Price Down 27.7% This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00005547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $1.37 million and $940,199.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00564037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00159312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00308089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00086433 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

