Ravencoin Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,008.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $30,008.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00130521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00566383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00163152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00310632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,360,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

