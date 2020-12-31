RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $179.63 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 350,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 27.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 35.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

