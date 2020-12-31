renBTC Price Reaches $28,489.59 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $28,489.59 or 0.99852634 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $375.10 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00565462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00311072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00082796 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,166 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.