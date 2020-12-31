Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,742,243.35 in Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,742,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $580,211.68.
  • On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $10,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $20,700.00.

Shares of Replay Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

