Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ShotSpotter, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSTI. BidaskClub lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $448.18 million, a PE ratio of 178.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 5,600 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,125.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

