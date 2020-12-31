Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 309,618 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29,294.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,287. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.