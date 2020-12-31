Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Down 3.9%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 190,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 101,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Revival Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

