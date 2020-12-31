Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce sales of $378.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $332.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

RBA stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

