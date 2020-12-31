& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 25,451 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $3,175,521.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,891,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,905,130.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $3,674,400.64.

On Thursday, December 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $606,735.42.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $2,646,498.37.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total value of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.76. 122,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,311. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 270.39 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $134.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

