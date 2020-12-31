Ronald J. Korn Sells 2,000 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PETS opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $657.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 17.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 24.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 46.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.