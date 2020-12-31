Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 5.1%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 1,899,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,234,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

