Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $122.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

