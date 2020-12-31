Royal Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,888 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,487% compared to the average daily volume of 119 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $108.20 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

