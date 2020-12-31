Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.25. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 150,549 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,275.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 65,309 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 473,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 62,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

