Rupee Market Capitalization Achieves $104,947.90 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Rupee has a market capitalization of $104,947.90 and $20.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002563 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,592,200 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

