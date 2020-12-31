Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $75,778.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

