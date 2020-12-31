Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 1,000” Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EZJ. Davy Research lowered easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 851.80 ($11.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 815.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

