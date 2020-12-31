Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 7.8%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.63. 3,167,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,160,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

