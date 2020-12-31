SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Critical Analysis

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 2 6 0 2.75

SANUWAVE Health currently has a consensus price target of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 70.90%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $61.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.92%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 90.24 -$10.43 million N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 3.06 $5.45 million $1.46 37.51

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -1,583.12% N/A -420.19% Merit Medical Systems -3.05% 9.02% 4.91%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions. It also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, and protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products to treat vertebral compression fractures, metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, it offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; microelectromechanical system sensor components; ConvertX nephroureteral stent system; and Fibrovein, a detergent-based sclerosant. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

