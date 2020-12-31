Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $9,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

