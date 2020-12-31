Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEP. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

