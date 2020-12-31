Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Independent Bank by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 632.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

