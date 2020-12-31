Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

