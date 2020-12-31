Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 46.9% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE VEDL opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

