Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,905 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,832 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

