Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $708,390.00. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976,019 shares of company stock worth $292,484,226 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

