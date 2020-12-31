Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $69,999,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $327,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,331.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 846.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 846,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 817.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 569,911 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

