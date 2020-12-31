SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.00

SDI Group plc (SDI.L) (LON:SDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 400871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.64. The company has a market cap of £118.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get SDI Group plc (SDI.L) alerts:

In other news, insider David Tilston sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £17,340 ($22,654.82).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group plc (SDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group plc (SDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.