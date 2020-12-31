Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,901,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after buying an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after buying an additional 2,236,507 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Steelcase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,538,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 982,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Steelcase stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

