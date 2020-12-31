Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 554,150 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 150.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the third quarter worth about $2,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 638.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the third quarter worth about $37,397,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The ODP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

