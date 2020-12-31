Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

