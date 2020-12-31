Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 97.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Otter Tail by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

