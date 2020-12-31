Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,098 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AGCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 709,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

