Sei Investments Co. Sells 444 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,431 shares of company stock worth $5,089,743. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

