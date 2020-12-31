SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SGBX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 1,800,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -6.45. SG Blocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 521.78%.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Comments


