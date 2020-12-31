Shift Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Shift has a market cap of $3.10 million and $61.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

