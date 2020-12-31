Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00038682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00301504 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.03 or 0.02027684 BTC.

Shivom Profile

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

