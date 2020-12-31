Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.13 million.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

